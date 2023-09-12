All You Need To Know About The Heroic Battle Of Saragarhi

Battle of Saragarhi: The battle inspired the 2019 Bollywood film Kesari.

Today marks the 126th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, a heroic battle fought by 21 brave Sikh soldiers against over 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai tribals in 1897. The event has inspired films, books, and countless people.

Here are five facts about the Battle of Saragarhi: