Bard AI Chatbot Is Improving At Mathematics And Coding, Claims Google

Google's Bard was launched as a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

Google's Bard AI Chatbot, which was opened to 180 countries last month and is a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, is slowly improving at tasks involving logic and reasoning, according to a blog post by Google.

The tech giant informed readers in the blog post that Bard is improving at mathematical tasks, coding questions, and string manipulation through a new technique called implicit code execution. Plus, it has a new export action to Google Sheets.

As per the blog post, this AI tool is giving better responses for advanced reasoning and math prompts. A new technique called "implicit code execution" helps Bard detect computational prompts and run code in the background. As a result, it can respond more accurately to these tasks.

However, the tech giant also explained a few limitations of the artificial intelligence-backed chat bot and mentioned, "Even with these improvements, Bard won't always get it right - for example, Bard might not generate code to help prompt the response, the code it generates might be wrong, or Bard may not include the executed code in its response. With all that said, this improved ability to respond with structured, logic-driven capabilities is an important step towards making Bard even more helpful."