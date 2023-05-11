Google Bard Launched In India: Here's How To Access It

Google is racing to catch up with rival Microsoft, which has integrated ChatGPT in Bing.

Google has officially introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard in India. At Google I/O 2023, the search giant announced that its new tool will be available in over 180 countries. Executives at an annual Google developers' conference in Silicon Valley said that generative AI will also be used to supercharge the tech giant's leading search engine. Google is racing to catch up with rival Microsoft, which has rushed to integrate ChatGPT-like powers in a wide array of its products, including the Bing search engine.

How to access Google Bard in India?

The charbot can be accessed by logging on to bard.google.com. The simplified website specifies that the tool is still an "experiment" and can throw inaccurate information.

Along with a brief introduction about the AI tool, the user will be prompted to click on the button called 'Try Bard'.

After clicking on the button, the user will be asked to agree to the privacy permission to access Bard. The users will also be prompted to give feedback to make Bard better.

Initially, Google Bard was only available in UK and US. Users in India were unable to join the waitlist to use the chatbot.

Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What's the difference?

ChatGPT, the massively popular AI chatbot launched by OpenAI last year, is verbose when compared to Google Bard. Bard uses Google's own model, called LaMDA, often giving less text-heavy responses.

According to CNET, which tested the Bard, ChatGPT and Microsoft's AI-powered Bing, the Google chatbot was the least reliable.

However, Google Bard has the capability to produce multiple drafts for a single query. It also stays updated with latest development, whereas ChatGPT uses some months-old dataset to produce answers to queries.