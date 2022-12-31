Barbara Walter Dies: 5 Points On The Journalist

Ms Walters was born in Boston, in the United States, on September 25, 1929 and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in New York in 1953 with an English degree, as per Reuters.

In 1961, Ms Walters began working as a writer for NBC's "Today" programme, and in 1976, she became the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news on American television. She worked alongside Harry Reasoner on "ABC Evening News" until 1978, and received an industry-record salary of $1 million per year for her contributions to the news programme and special projects, Reuters reported.

Indira Gandhi, Anwar Al Sadat, Menachem Begin, the Shah of Iran, Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein, Boris Yeltsin and every US President after Richard Nixon are among the world leaders Ms Walters interviewed, according to news agency AFP.

ABC said in its report that Ms Walters won 12 Emmys during her time there, with just one exception.