Backstreet Boys Arrive In Mumbai, Receive Bollywood-Style Welcome From Hotel Staff

The band will be performing in Mumbai on May 4

The Backstreet Boys has arrived in Mumbai ahead of their DNA World Tour Concert at Jio World Garden on May 4. Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter took to Instagram to share a video of their hotel staff staging a Bollywood-style welcome dance for the group.

In the video, Mr Carter remarked, "This is the first time I have seen something like this in my entire career."

Along with the video, delighter Mr Carter wrote, "What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full-out Bollywood-style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world."

Watch the video here:

The band is currently touring the world for their 2019 studio album, DNA. The popular band will be performing in Mumbai on May 4 followed by another concert at Airia Mall in Gurugram, NCR on May 5.

The band is known for hit songs including 'As Long as You Love Me', 'Quit Playing Games','I Want It That Way', and 'Incomplete". The band last toured India 13 years ago.

The band consist of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson.

Meanwhile, the band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look at the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.