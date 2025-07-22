Author Reveals How ChatGPT Fixed His Money Problems With Just 7 Prompts: "It Rewired My Finances"

Managing finances can be overwhelming, but Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help simplify the process. Recently, author and entrepreneur Adrian Brambila shared a Facebook post revealing how AI helped him fix his financial problems using just seven prompts. By sharing his salary breakdown with ChatGPT and seeking assistance, Mr Brambila created a step-by-step financial plan that streamlined his expenses and cash flow without needing apps, spreadsheets, or professional advisors.

"I TOLD CHATGPT MY INCOME… AND IT REWIRED MY FINANCES. No apps. No spreadsheets. No finance degree. Just 7 prompts — and full control of my money for the first time ever," he said in the post.

Mr Brambila utilised ChatGPT to:

1. Create a zero-based budget, assigning a purpose to every dollar.

2. Allocate his monthly income using the 50/30/20 rule, tailoring it to his lifestyle.

3. Design a simple monthly cash flow tracker for clear visibility of income and expenses.

4. Calculate monthly savings targets aligned with his personal goals.

5. Develop a quick weekly check-in to build habits and maintain momentum.

6. Outline a beginner-friendly, three-step investing strategy.

7. Establish a repeatable monthly system that eliminates tech dependency and financial stress.

What is the 50/30/20 rule?

The 50/30/20 rule is a budgeting guideline that suggests allocating your after-tax income as follows: -

50% to needs: Essential expenses like housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, and insurance. 30% to wants: Non-essential spending such as entertainment, dining out, travel, and hobbies. 20% to savings and debt repayment: Building savings (emergency fund, retirement) and paying off debts beyond minimum payments.

This framework, popularised by Elizabeth Warren and Amelia Warren Tyagi in their book 'All Your Worth', aims to balance financial stability with personal enjoyment while prioritising savings and debt reduction.

