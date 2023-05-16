At 81, US Businesswoman Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

The businesswoman posed in the Dominican Republic

Globally renowned businesswoman Martha Stewart and author Martha Stewart has made history by being the oldest model to feature on the Sports Illustrated magazine cover. With this, the 81-year-old TV host and influencer has surpassed Maye Musk who posed for the special issue in 2022 at 74, CNN reported.

For the shoot, the businesswoman posed in the Dominican Republic and showed off her amazing physique in 10 different swimsuits including a low-cut red halter swimsuit, a tan one-piece and a trendy metallic black-and-silver suit with a zipper. She was asked to participate in the cover shoot in November 2022, and the shoot took place at the end of January 2023, as per Fox News. The photos were taken by Ruven Afanador on location at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she shared a few pictures and wrote that she hopes the cover inspires people ''to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in.''

See the pictures here:

To prepare for the shoot, she ''didn't starve'' herself but cut bread and pasta out of her diet while attending Pilates classes every other day.

Explaining her decision, she said, ''When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought: 'Oh, well that's pretty good.' I'm gonna be the oldest person, I think, ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated. And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good.''

Ms Stewart, who turns 82 in August added that she wanted to be photographed for the cover to prove that women can look and feel good at any age.

''The very definition of ''influencer,'' Stewart reaches more than 100 million fans each month through her magazines, television shows, books and products. She's the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, a best-selling author (of 99 lifestyle books and counting) and an Emmy Award–winning television show host. Before she became a household name and a lifestyle guru, Stewart worked as a model during her teen years, working with brands such as Chanel and Unilever,'' her profile on the Sports Illustrated page reads.

Apart from Ms Stewart, the other three stars who will feature on the cover this year are Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.