Assam Grabs 4th Spot In New York Times' List Of "52 Places To Visit In 2025". Check Top 10 Places

Assam has grabbed the fourth spot in New York Times Travel's list of best places to visit in 2025. The outlet released a list of 52 places to visit this year a few days ago. The list is diverse, featuring destinations ranging from Thailand's tropical retreats to Greenland's Arctic adventures. Notably, India's Assam secured the fourth spot on the list of 52 destinations. The New York Times described the Indian state as a "culturally distinct and comparatively crowd-free region". It also mentioned that the region is "set for a major expansion in 2025 that will quadruple its capacity and allow it to establish stronger links throughout the region."

"Assam, a hilly state near the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long been a gateway to Northeast India, a remote, culturally distinct and comparatively crowd-free region that hangs as if by a thread from the country's mainland," the outlet wrote.

Further praising the state's "international recognition and increased accessibility", it highlighted a few places travellers can visit when in Assam. "In 2024, the Charaideo Moidams, or Pyramids of Assam, were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. These ancient burial mounds, constructed during the Ahom dynasty between the 13th and 19th centuries, offer a unique glimpse into the region's royal legacy and spiritual essence," it said.

"Travelers can also visit the state's world-famous tea gardens and Kaziranga National Park, where endangered one-horned rhinoceros can be found," it added.

The outlet also mentioned the state's improved infrastructure, including new roads, making getting there even easier. "An airport that serves Guwahati, Assam's largest city, is set for a major expansion in 2025 that will quadruple its capacity and allow it to establish stronger links throughout the region," it said.

Meanwhile, the New York Times Travel's list kicked off with Jane Austen's England (specifically, the Southwest). You can pay her old house a visit in Hampshire, or dance the night away in proper regency style at one of the balls at the Jane Austen Centre in Bath.

Here's the list of the top 10 places to go in 2025, according to the New York Times

Jane Austen's England Galapagos Islands New York City's Museums Assam, India 'White Lotus' Thailand Greenland Aix-en-Provence, France Sun Valley, Idaho Lumbini, Nepal Sydney, Australia

Elsewhere on the list is Nicaragua, the overlooked neighbour of Costa Rica which brags tropical jungles, picturesque colonial towns and sweeping stretches of white sand.