From Samurai, Viking And More: AI Artist Reimagines Selfies Throughout History

Pictures made by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making headlines of late, and now one artist has used this technology to create "Human history through selfies." The series of 18 pictures features Vikings, samurai and other groups from history.

In the post, various AI-generated figures from historical time periods are seen looking as if they were smiling into the camera in large groups. The time periods include the Viking age, the samurai era of feudal Japan, Aztec Mexico, the Wild West period of U.S. history, and many others, according to Newsweek.

Using AI software called Midjourney, the artist was able to create lifelike depictions of selfies.

The caption of the post reads, "Human history through selfies (with AI)"

See the post here:



The artwork has garnered thousands of likes and comments. Many social media users have expressed admiration for the lifelike quality of the images. A user commented, "Interesting video! Our obsession with capturing moments and ourselves through selfies reflects our innate need for self-expression and validation. With AI advancements, it's fascinating to see how we've evolved from the first self-portrait to the modern-day selfie."

Another user wrote, "The funny thing here is it looks more like people taking selfies while on movie sets rather than history because that's likely the images which were trained into it. That's the scary part of AI. Like movies, it convinces you that the people who made it knew for certain."

"It's amazing how our ancestors managed to keep up with high-resolution cameras throughout our history," the third user wrote.