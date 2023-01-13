Artist Posts AI Pics That Show What It Would Be Like To Live In Delhi Amid Rising Pollution

People doing everyday tasks wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy has taken over social media platforms, becoming the latest viral craze. This time, an artist took to Twitter and posted pictures created by artificial intelligence that show how Delhi will look amid its battle with pollution. The national capital has been battling pollution for a very long time. Long-term exposure to air pollution, particularly dust from building activities in severe weather, affects the respiratory system in addition to causing heart and neurological issues such cardiac arrests, strokes and stomach issues.

The artist Madhav Kohli shared the Twitter thread and captioned it as, "What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future? Visualized using ai." An elderly woman wearing a gas mask can be seen standing on the street in the first image he shared.

What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future?



— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

In the following pictures, one can see people doing everyday tasks wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.

Another set of pictures shows people appearing in a pandemic-like situation. People's depressed expressions, troubled skin and hopeless eyes capture the condition of the city, as imagined by AI. People are also seen going grocery shopping in hazmat suits.

In another picture, a couple can be seen getting married and posing for pictures in their face masks. Mr Kohli also shares photos of how the days and nights will appear in the smog filled city.

"The visuals are ai generated,not the description. None the less scary visuals," said a person.

A second said, "Really sad seeing these pictures."

"Chernobyl," commented another person.

"Transformers are coming," said another user.