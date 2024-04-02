Indian AI Engineer Devika Emerges To Challenge Devin, The World's First 'AI Coder'

Devika, open-source AI engineer, understands human instructions adeptly.

Following the buzz around Devin, the world's first "AI software engineer" created by Cognition Labs in the US, India has emerged as a competitor with its own contender, Devika. This open-source project, a passion project by Mufeed VH (Hamzakutty) of Lyminal and Stition.AI, aims to rival Devin's capabilities.

Devika, much like Devin, leverages machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to understand human instructions. However, Devika focuses on taking those instructions and breaking them down into actionable tasks. It then conducts its own research and autonomously writes code to achieve the set goals.

This Indian-made AI tool positions itself as a collaborative partner for developers, potentially offering a more accessible alternative to the US-developed Devin. While details on Devin's functionalities remain under wraps, Devika's open-source nature allows for greater transparency and community involvement in its development.

The launch of Devika adds another layer to the global race for AI innovation, particularly within the software development field. It remains to be seen how these AI tools will impact the tech job market, but one thing is certain: the future of coding is poised for a significant transformation.

Mufeed VH recently extended an invitation to early testers and contributors for his project via X, formerly known as Twitter. In the post, he outlined the features of the AI tool. The developer emphasized that an official launch will follow after rigorous testing and bug fixes have been completed.

The main features of Devika include: