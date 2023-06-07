Apple Says 'Ducking Hell' To Disappear From Autocorrect, To Include Common Swear Words

The autocorrect feature is expected to drop alongside Apple's new iOS 17

Apple has adjusted its auto-correct function. The tech giant said that it will no longer automatically change one of the most common swear words to 'duckling'.

Apple said that the autocorrect feature will now use AI to detect when you want to use that expletive, BBC reported. "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," software boss Craig Federighi announced the development at Apple's developers' conference in California.

According to a report by TechCrunch, iOS 17 will feature an upgraded autocorrect powered by AI. The AI model will learn to predict words and phrases that iPhone users use the most.

The autocorrect feature is expected to drop alongside Apple's new iOS 17, which is expected to be available as a public beta in July and a general release to come out in September, Independent reported.

Over the years, iPhone users have complained about how autocorrect forces them to rewrite their own messages.

The iPhone keyboard autocorrect feature has always had its quirks, sometimes taking a misspelt word while texting and substituting what it deems a logical option that ends up changing the meaning of a particular phrase or sentence.

Apart from the texting tweak, the company had a lot on its agenda - an expensive new mixed-reality headset, details on a revamping of its desktop, and a laptop revamp.

Apple shares hit an all-time record Monday, putting the company's market valuation just shy of $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,48,51,900 crore), which would also be a record. Its gains of 280 per cent over the past five years clearly demonstrate the power of the iPhone's market share.