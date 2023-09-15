Apple iPhone Pre-Order Begins: When Will It Start Shipping?

Apple has said that users will be able to purchase iPhone 15 from its stores from September 22.

Apple launched the next generation of its highest selling device - the iPhone - at the Wonderlust event on earlier this week. The pre-orders for iPhone 15 series started in many countries from today (September 15). Apple's new phone gets a dynamic island, better cameras and a major revamp in the Pro line-up. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are now coming with a titanium body, powerful new A17 Pro chip and a new action button along with several other additions.

According to Apple website, the pre-order started in India at 5.30pm today. The corresponding time across the world is:

India: 5.30pm IST

US: 5am PDT

Europe: 2pm CEST

Japan: 9pm JST

Australia: 10pm AEST

Sale date for iPhone 15

Apple has said that users will be able to purchase the device from its stores from September 22 - a week after the pre-order begins. This is also the date when the company will start shipping the pre-orders.

The sale of the new iPhones will begin in more than 40 countries from September 22, but users in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions will have to wait till September 29 to get their hands on the new device.

Apple Event

The new iPhone series was released in the Apple Event on September 12. According to The Verge, iPhone 15 has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness. The peak brightness of this display is 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14.

The main camera sensor is moving to a 48-megapixel one, up from the 12-megapixel found on the previous iPhone 14. There's also a 12-megapixel telephoto, and improvements to the portrait mode mean you won't have to manually switch to portrait mode anymore.