'Anyone Missing A Cat?': Flight Attendant Finds Cat Roaming In The Cabin

Passengers travelling from Ontario to New York on a Jet Blue flight had quite a memorable journey. Thinking why? Well, a cat was found roaming freely on a mid-air flight. Brian, the grey and white feline had escaped from its carrier and was found roaming inside the plane. It was later handed over to its owner. The incident was shared by Yi Shun Lai on Twitter.

Ms Lai who had fallen asleep during the flight, woke up to an announcement by a flight attendant, "On last night's @JetBlue flight, ONT-JFK: "Is anyone missing a CAT. A grey-and-white CAT." Yes I woke up for this."

The flight attendant later added, "that cat was HEAVY."

The cat soon became an internet sensation. The tweet has received over 14 million views on the micro-blogging site.

Check out the post here:

On last night's @JetBlue flight, ONT-JFK: “Is anyone missing a CAT. A grey-and-white CAT.” Yes I woke up for this. pic.twitter.com/XE5ywPM9x7 — Yi Shun Lai (賴儀遜) (@gooddirt) March 17, 2023

A user commented, "Oh my gosh I so badly wish I was on this flight."

Another user commented, "Cats on a plane>snakes on a plane."

A third user commented, "Cat: *record-scratch* Yep. That's me. Bet you're wondering how I got here."

Brian's owner also replied to the tweet and shared a video of the cat. "That's our big boy Brian! Thank you for all the love, he's safe & sound but definitely not sorry haha."

That's our big boy Brian! Thank you for all the love, he's safe & sound but definitely not sorry haha pic.twitter.com/GDg3Bwzv4p — Alexis (@prof_goddess) March 18, 2023

Earlier, another cat was seen roaming in the cabin of a United Airlines flight making its way from Dallas, Texas, to San Francisco, California. The video of it also surfaced on the internet.