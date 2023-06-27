Angela Bassett To Receive Honorary Oscar As Academy Releases List

Angela Bassett has been a beloved figure in Hollywood for over 40 years.

Actor Angela Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2023 Governors Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Monday. Ms Bassett's reaction to losing the award for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis had gone viral on social media earlier this year. Both Jamie Lee and Angela Bassett were nominated for their respective roles in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. But the former won the Oscar, adding to the multiple award 'Everything Everywhere...' won.

The honorary award will be presented in November this year, according to Vanity Fair.

Ms Bassett will be honoured along with Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton. In addition to this, the Sundance Institute's Michelle Satter will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Awards.

The annual award will be held on November 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and is organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to highlight the lifetime achievements of various performers and filmmakers.

Janet Yang, the Academy president, said in a statement, "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."

Ms Bassett has been in Hollywood for over 40 years and has appeared in several films and television shows. She received her first Oscar nomination in 1993 for her role in 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' as per Variety.

Her other major films include 'Boyz N the Hood', 'Malcolm X', 'Waiting to Exhale' and 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.