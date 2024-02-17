Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin in Gujarat

The pre-wedding celebrations have kicked off for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple are expected to get married later this year.

On Friday, the first ceremony called “Lagan Lakhvanu” was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The festivities were organised at the Ambani family's farmhouse in Jamnagar.

About Lagan Lakhvanu:

This ceremony includes the creation of the first official wedding invitation known as kankotri, seeking blessings for the upcoming union.

Radhika Merchant in Ananmika Khanna lehenga:

During the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, wore a custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga. Her outfit was adorned with floral designs highlighted by various sequin patches. She accessorised with a three-tiered diamond necklace set, a maangtikka, and a bangle. Makeup and hair artist Loveleen Ramchandani shared Ms Merchant's pictures on Instagram.

Take a look:

About Anant Ambani:

Born in 1995, Anant Ambani is currently leading Reliance Industries Ltd.'s energy business, a pivotal sector of investment for the Ambani family. He, alongside his mother Nita Ambani, plays an important role in steering the family-owned Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

For over two years, Anant Ambani has served as a director at Jio Platforms and recently assumed the directorial position at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) in 2022.

About Radhika Merchant:

Radhika Merchant was born in the year 1994. Her father, Viren Merchant, serves as the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a well-known pharmaceutical firm. Ms Merchant received her education at prestigious institutions, including The Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai.

She pursued an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School before furthering her studies at New York University, where she graduated in 2017 with a focus on politics and economics.

Her professional journey began with an internship at the consulting firm Desai & Diwanji.

Subsequently, Ms Merchant joined Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, assuming the role of a junior sales manager. Currently, she holds the position of director at Encore Healthcare.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani exchanged rings at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, after their roka ceremony in December 2022. Their engagement festivities unfolded in January 2023 at Ambani's residence, Antilia.