Anand Mahindra Praises Captain Shiva Chauhan For Her Deployment At Siachen Glacier: ''We're Cheering Her On''

Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps has become the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield in Siachen. Ms. Shiva had to undergo arduous training before her posting at Kumar Post.

Hailed for breaking gender stereotypes, Ms. Chauhan is being celebrated all over social media as netizens expressed their admiration and respect for the army officer. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who regularly posts motivational videos and inspirational messages for his followers, also lauded the officer and called her 'Shiva Shakti'.

In a tweet, he posted an ANI video showing Captain Chauhan walking through the snow-clad terrain in her special army uniform. The businessman also wished Ms. Chauhan luck and prayed for her safety and well-being. He shared the video with a heartfelt tweet saying, ''Shiva Shakti! We're cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow.''

Shiva Shakti! We're cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow. https://t.co/NzmGmaoCJ5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 3, 2023



Users loved the name 'Shiva Shakti' and hailed the officer for the exceptional feat. One user wrote, "My salute to her and her parents for bringing such a brave girl to this world." Another wrote, "Wow great. Congrats Capt Shiva Chouhan. You have proved for serving Bharat Mata gender doesn't become in between."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the young officer in a tweet. He wrote, ''Excellent news! I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and taking every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan.''

I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is a an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan. https://t.co/M9d7Rw7kSj — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2023

At a height of around 20,000 feet, the Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984.



