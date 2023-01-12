Anand Mahindra Posts Video of Portable Home, Internet Calls It Expensive

Anand Mahindra shared a video clip of a makeshift house.

Natural disasters frequently have the biggest effects on the essential infrastructure that supports human life. Roads, communication routes, and drainage systems are a few of them, but the housing of the victims is the one that is most affected and requires the quickest repair work.Given how long it takes to repair and rebuild houses in India, this is the one demand that needs quick innovation right now.

Anand Mahindra, a social media savvy industrialist, has shared a video clip of a makeshift house that can be quickly prepared and used as the perfect post-disaster shelters.

The businessman shared the video with a caption that reads, "an un-foldable, 500-square-foot house for about 40 lakh rupees. Probably could be manufactured even cheaper in India. Perfect for post-disaster shelters, also. Innovation is the answer to our problem of providing affordable homes."

An un-foldable, 500 sq ft house for about 40L rupees. Probably could be manufactured even cheaper in India. Perfect for post-disaster shelters also. Innovation is the answer to our problems of providing affordable homes. pic.twitter.com/1CRPPpvla1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 12, 2023

Like many other videos shared by Mr. Mahindra, this one also generated interest among social media users and became very popular. The video has received around 6 million views and over 5,000 likes.

Many users left interesting remarks in the comment section.

"Sounds a bit pricey to be honest. A portable house will require an equal amount of land. That's the hidden cost ;) ... "So a portable house without land will always be a liability as someone will charge you the rent to place the house every time," wrote one user.

Another user suggested to Mr. Mahindra that he should start making these homes in India, and wrote, "I think Mahindra ji should take initiative in this business. Such houses for less than Rs 10 lakh are critical for India. Mahindra Group can fulfil the dream of many people to have a home in India."