Amid Legal Battle With Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift Lends Apartment To Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were recently spotted in New York City.

The legal battle between Joe Jonas and his ex-wife Sophie Turner has been making the headlines ever since the news of their separation surfaced. Recently, Ms Turner had sued her ex-husband Joe Jonas for the return of their two children to England after which the couple mutually agreed to keep them in New York for now. Amid this, popstar Taylor Swift, an ex-girlfriend of Mr Jonas, has loaned her downtown New York City apartment to the actress and her two daughters, as per a report in Page Six.

Ms Swift's home in Tribeca served as an investment property and she handed over the keys to the 'Game of Thrones' actress as she navigates the complex custody arrangements of her children. Ms Turner had earlier been living in a Manhattan hotel with her daughters.

A few days ago, Ms Turner filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband for the return of their daughters to the UK. She accused Mr Jonas of refusing to hand over their daughters' passports to let the girls return to their "forever home". The complaint called for the "immediate return" of their children who had been "wrongfully retained" in New York City from "their habitual residence" in the UK. The court documents stated that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in the country.

However, shortly after the actress filed her complaint, Mr Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan. The estranged couple then agreed to keep their children in New York.

If this order is violated then authorities have the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition," the court documents noted.

Mr Jonas and Ms Turner are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. Earlier this month, Mr Jonas filed for divorce from Ms Turner and stated that the relationship was "irretrievably broken".

