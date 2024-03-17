Amid Bengaluru Water Crisis, Anand Mahindra's Tips To Harvest AC Water

Amid Bengaluru's ongoing water crisis, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video, showcasing an innovative solution for water harvesting from air conditioners.

While advocating water preservation, Mr Mahindra on Saturday, dropped the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and urged his followers to “spread the word”.

The clip begins with the text, “AC water storage,” under this it suggests the usage by saying, “Reuse AC water for gardening, moping, flushing, and car wash.”

The video shows a thin pipe connected to an AC condenser that goes into a thick cylindrical pipe—attached to a tap at the bottom.

While explaining the workings of this technique, the background narration said, “This is a very important message for people in Bengaluru, where we have water shortage. AC water can easily be collected and this is a very unique way of collecting it in a very smart and controlled manner. This way you can store 100 litres of AC water in a pipe. You can use it in many ways, especially moping, for your potted plants, for your car wash, for flushing. In places like Bengaluru, where there is a water shortage, we have to use every drop of water, and with temperature rising, there will definitely be more use of AC. The air conditioning water is very much like distilled water and it can be used accurately. Every drop of water matters. Today it is time for the nation to come together and protect water. Please reuse and collect water.”

Sharing the clip, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs. Water is Wealth. It needs to be stored safely…Spread the word.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is combating an unprecedented water crisis. People across various neighbourhoods are exploring ways like working from home, using toilets in malls, ordering food online and taking baths on alternate days to overcome the water shortage.

In conversation with NDTV, some Bengaluru residents opened up about how their life has changed.

One resident said, “We need four tankers daily. We are getting only one or two. We are facing huge problems over the past two to three months”.

Another resident said, “We have a baby, it is difficult. Tankers are not coming. The government has reduced the prices, but they are not coming. Even if they come, the water is not sufficient. I don't know when this will get resolved and when we will get back to normal life.”