5 Facts About Adam Johnson, The NHL Player Who Died In A Freak Accident

Adam Johnson (in maroon) went on to play in Canada for the Ontario Reign. (File Photo)

American hockey player Adam Johnson, known for his 13 NHL appearances with the Pittsburgh Penguins, passed away following a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday. He was 29.

He was representing Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the team said Sunday morning.

Here are 5 facts about the player

– Johnson's career took him on a journey through different leagues. He played 13 games in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and then headed to Sweden to join the Malmo Redhawks for the 2020-21 season.

– Being part of Minnesota-Duluth's college hockey team, Johnson steered them to two NCAA tournaments. In 2017, his overtime victory against Boston University secured a spot for Minnesota-Duluth in the Frozen Four.

– Adam Johnson wasn't limited to one league. He also made stops in the American Hockey League and even ventured to Germany to play for the Augsburg Panthers in 2022-23. His next destination was Nottingham for the 2023-24 season.

– Adam Johnson was born in 1994 in Hibbing, a city in Minnesota, US.

– In the aftermath of Adam Johnson's tragic passing, The UK Elite League made the announcement that three games scheduled for Sunday in Belfast, Fife, and Guildford had been postponed.