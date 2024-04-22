Airline Runs Out Of Alcohol Within 30 Minutes After Takeoff, Courtesy UK Passengers

Mr Kownatzki also said that the flight was aimed at "golfers".

In a shocking incident, British passengers on a flight to Turkey consumed all of the alcohol on board less than 30 minutes into their four-hour journey. Although a lot is unknown about the incident, it is reported that the incident occurred on a recent SunExpress flight, as per a report in the Independent.

The US-German Chief of the airline Max Kownatzki said that British travellers were "more high-spend, more hedonistic" than those from other nations. Mr Kownatzki also said that the flight was aimed at "golfers"."We sold out of beer and wine 25 minutes after departure; we haven't done that in any other market," the CEO said while discussing the alcohol supply. Notably, details about the departure airport, the date of the flight, and the number of passengers are still unknown.

SunExpress has been expanding in the UK market. It has doubled the number of airports it operates in the country since 2022. Mr Kownatzki said, "Before that, we had some select routes, but nothing major. We are now number three behind Jet2.com and easyJet. We needed to venture further in terms of our network - that made us look at the UK."

Meanwhile, a US-bound All Nippon Airways plane had to return to Tokyo after an intoxicated passenger bit a cabin attendant mid-flight in January, the Japanese carrier said, as per a report in news agency AFP. The passenger, reportedly a 55-year-old man believed to be American, sunk his teeth into the crew member's arm while "heavily drunk", leaving her mildly injured, an ANA spokesperson said.

The incident prompted the pilots of the plane with 159 passengers on board to turn back over the Pacific to Haneda airport, where the man was handed over to police, according to ANA.