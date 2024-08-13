Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Shares Pic Of 16-Year-Old Website, Says 'Nobody Noticed First 2 Launches'

Airbnb launched in 2008.

Airbnb Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Chesky is one of the richest and most successful entrepreneurs in the internet age. He is credited with creating the short-term rental giant that disrupted the hotel industry while providing users with a worthy alternative to hotel rooms. Initially named "AirBed & Breakfast", Mr Chesky and his roommate got the idea to start the company after renting out air mattresses in their apartment. On Sunday, he shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing what the company's website looked like in 2008.

"Airbnb launched 16 years ago today. It was actually our 3rd launch as nobody noticed the first 2, Mr Chesky wrote on August 11, while sharing the picture of the old website.

Take a look below:

Airbnb launched 16 years ago today. It was actually our 3rd launch as nobody noticed the first 2 pic.twitter.com/poW6VQQdNX — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 11, 2024

Since being shared, Mr Chesky's post has accumulated more than 465,000 views. It even caught the attention of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who simply commented "Congrats".

In the comment section, when one user wrote, "Zero improvements in like 6 years tho," Mr Chesky said, "Actually, 400 improvements in the last 2 years alone".

"Congratulations. how does it feel ? To have built one of the most important companies of our time," said another user.

"Congrats Brian! Airbnb has been a game changer! Wishing you and the team more success," comments a third user. "You've transformed the industry; nothing remains the same. It's another example of why persistence pays off," said a fourth.

"I'm sure it's been quite a ride. Looking forward to what you build in the next 16 years!" comments another user.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Mr Chesky shared the mistake he made while conducting layoffs at the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020. While speaking at a podcast, Mr Chesky revealed that he penned a note to employees explaining that the company would conduct layoffs. "I have a deep feeling of love for all of you," he wrote. But he added that he would frame his appreciation differently today.

"Thinking of your workplace as family can be an effective motivational tool, but it can also make it difficult for bosses and employees alike to do their jobs," Mr Chesky said, as per CNBC Make It.