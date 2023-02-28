Air India Business Class Passenger Finds Insect In Food, Airline Responds

Air India is once again in the news due to a tweet by a passenger about insect in food.

Air India is once again in the news due to a tweet by a passenger about insect in food. Such instances have been reported in the past too and the airline has been taking cognizance of the matter and has been addressing each issue as it comes. This time, a buzz has been created on social media due to a photo of the unhygienic food posted by the business class passenger travelling from Mumbai to Chennai.

Mahavir Jain posted the video of the same on social media. "@airindiain insect in the meal served in business class. Doesn't look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to chennai. Seat 2C," he wrote in the caption.

@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass pic.twitter.com/vgUKvYZy89 — Mahavir jain (@mbj114) February 27, 2023

Responding to the same, the Tata-owned carrier said they follow strict measures to ensure hygiene. "Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process." They also asked the passenger to share his details so that the catering team can do an "immediate review and action".

In another such incident, chef Sanjeev Kapoor also slammed the airline regarding the food served on the flight. He took to Twitter and alleged that he was served cold chicken tikka with watermelon and cucumber, a sandwich with miniscule filling and a dessert that was essentially "sugar syrup.''

He shared pictures of the meal and questioned "Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??" ''Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev, Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo, Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," he wrote in the caption.

Air India responded to the tweet and wrote, ''Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!''

Mr Kapoor said that he appreciates the carrier's response. "I mean well & sincerely hope there is a thorough audit of services so that flyers consistently get a great experience. I will continue to support all sincere efforts. Today's flight; service by crew and on time performance deserve a Thumbs Up," he said on Twitter.