Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan For Long Hair Tips. His Reply

With 'Pathaan', SRK returns to a lead role in a mainstream film after over four years.

A day before 'Pathaan' hits cinema halls, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to interact with his fans through yet another fun #AskSRK session. As expected, during the virtual interaction, the actor gave some witty replies and also thanked his fans for their love and support. However, what caught our attention was his hilarious quip on how to take care of one's long hair.

During the session, one Twitter user asked the superstar for some tips for long hair. "Long hair k liye koi tips @iamsrk #AskSRK," the fan wrote. To this, King Khan replied, "Mummy ji se ser par tel ki maalish karwao...(Ask you mother to do a head massage with oil)".

Mummy ji se sar par tel ki maalish karwao… https://t.co/EuBIR3YJ0p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

SRK's comeback in 'Pathaan' has been making all the buzz and so has his hairstyle for it. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to release on January 25, commencing its theatrical run.

The action thriller film is among the first major Bollywood releases of 2023, and is part of Yash Raj Films' extended YRF spy universe. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to a lead role in a mainstream film after over four years, following 2018's Zero.

Meanwhile, during the online session, the Bollywood star also interacted with his fans about the potential success of his movie, his favourite song and how grateful he is for the support of fellow actors like Ajay Devgn.

SRK expressed his warmth towards his friends, as he tweeted words of praise for his contemporary Ajay Devgn. When a Twitter user highlighted Mr Devgn's recent remarks on the movie's advance ticket sales, SRK wrote, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent."

Shah Rukh Khan also shared his favourite song of all time. He revealed it was 'Fast Cars' by Tracy Chapman, also writing that his younger son plays it all the time.

He also had nothing but the best to say about Indian national cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, "Rohit is all grace and brilliant. Have shared some really sweet personal moments with him. One line about our Indian captain Rohit Sharma," he wrote.