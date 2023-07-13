After Viral Tweet On High Snack Prices, PVR Cinemas Responds

PVR Cinemas on Wednesday slashed the prices of snacks

In recent years, watching a movie in a cinema hall has become an expensive affair as prices of movie tickets and snacks have skyrocketed. Recently, a moviegoer took to Twitter to complain about the exorbitant cost of snacks and drinks offered at a PVR multiplex in Noida.

After facing a backlash, PVR Cinemas on Wednesday slashed the prices of snacks and launched cheaper food options for moviegoers.

The customer, in a tweet on July 2, stated that he had to pay a total of Rs 820 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, and 600ml of Pepsi. ''That's almost equal to an annual subscription to @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don't go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Responding to his tweet that went viral, PVR Cinemas announced a price cut, offering ''delicious delights at unbeatable prices.''

“We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India,” PVR Cinemas tweeted on Wednesday.

The multiplex chain announced a weekday offer wherein customers will be required to pay Rs 99 each for a burger, samosa, and 450 ml Pepsi-Sandwich combo from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm. The weekend offer includes “bottomless popcorn” with “unlimited refills” and “bottomless Pepsi” from Friday to Sunday.

The customer replied to the tweet and wrote, “I am glad that @_PVRCinemas took my tweet sportingly and acted on it. This is a good move; see you at the movies.”