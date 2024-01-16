After Elon Musk's Request, YouTuber MrBeast Posts First Video On X, Gets 27 Million Views

The YouTuber posted the clip titled "$1 vs $100,000,000 Car".

Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently uploaded a video "directly" on Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X and amassed 27 million views in seven hours. This came weeks after he stated that he will not upload videos on the microblogging website. Mr Musk had asked MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, to upload videos on the social media site. Explaining the reason for not doing so, Mr Donaldson stated that his videos "cost millions to make" and it will not fund "a fraction" of the cost if he uploads them on X.

The YouTuber posted the clip titled "$1 vs $100,000,000 Car". While sharing the video, he wrote in the description, "I'm curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I'm reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week." Mr Musk, delighted by the same, reshared his post and wrote, "First MrBeast video posted directly on X!"

Chief Executive Officer of X, Linda Yaccarino, added, "First time and directly on X!"

In contrast to YouTube, which merely needs 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing in the previous year to be eligible for monetisation, users on X must pay $8 per month for Premium or $16 per month for Premium+ in order to be eligible for a portion of Twitter's advertising revenue.

Meanwhile, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021. He reportedly makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube's highest-paid content creator, according to Forbes. Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, MrBeast just became well-known in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

