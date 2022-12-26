After Elephants, Bureaucrat Seeks ''New Year Lessons'' From Tigers, Shares Fascinating Video

The video has been shot by wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung

With 2023 approaching fast, people are busy making New Year's resolutions, hoping to spark positive change in their lives. In case you are looking for inspiration, Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government's forest department, has shared some thoughtful life lessons people can learn from wild animals.

After seeking ''life lessons from elephants'', the bureaucrat on Monday shared another video featuring tigers. In the post, she emphasised that there is a lot to learn from these majestic creatures, and shared a thought-provoking message.

The video, shot by wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, captures the beauty of tigers and shows them in their natural habitat. Along with the video, the bureaucrat also listed five inspiring things to prove her point. "New year lessons to learn from Tigers: 1. Be unique & your own person, 2. Walk as if you own the World, 3. Agility, power & courage for survival, 4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power, 5. Patience, and perseverance pays. Pl add more. Film by @shaazjung for TN," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

The internet agreed with the officer, wholeheartedly and showered love on the post. One user wrote, '' They never attack you if they are not hungry or look at you as a threat. They're happy in their own World. One must never follow them or try to go too close. They're the wild ones, and not your house pet.'' Another commented, ''Tiger is the most majestic animal. Heard from many forest officials, Tigers are basically shy animals. Tigers are so beautiful.''

A day back, she shared a similar Twitter post wherein she posted two adorable videos of elephants, along with a sweet yet profound message. She wrote, "New Year lessons to learn from elephants: 1. Heavyweight but do not throw weight around, 2. Intelligent but no show-off, 3. Powerful but restrained until provoked, 4. roll in the mud, take long baths, 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks.''