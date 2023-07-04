'Adventure Of Lifetime': Roger Federer Sings With Coldplay During Concert In Switzerland

Roger Federer performs with Chris Martin in Zurich.

British rock band Coldplay has welcomed several guests over the last year to perform with them onstage as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour. Celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches, Craig David and Lupe Fiasco have all been a part of the concerts and videos of the same went viral on social media. Recently, tennis legend and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer joined the band for a song during their concert in Zurich, Switzerland, on Saturday.

In the videos and pictures doing rounds on social media, Mr Federer can be seen sharing the stage at Stadion Letzigrund with lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion. The tennis champion also took to Instagram to share the backstage photos and his performance video. In one of the images from the carousel, the Swiss tennis player and his wife huddled with the band members backstage. "Adventure of a Lifetime," he wrote in the caption.

Not only this, before the band performed "Don't Panic" from their 2000 debut studio album Parachutes, Chris Martin introduced Mr Federer as "our original band member" as per several videos going viral on social media. Mr Federer was also seen playing a shaker, a musical instrument, into the microphone while the band performed the hit song.

Since being shared, Mr Federer's post has amassed 4.3 lakh likes and several comments.

Coldplay took to Instagram and wrote on his post, "You were flawless on the shaker, Roger. Is there anything you can't do?!"

"What a dream night it was to witness Coldplay and Federer sharing stage," said a user.

"Best post-retirement life," added another user.

Another user added, "The Greatest Sportsman that ever lived."

"he literally only played the shaker haha (Chris made up a story about him being the original 5th band member who played percussions but then left after 3 months, and he introduced him by saying "and he's here tonight to play percussions again!)" remarked a user.