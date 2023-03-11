Actor Sharon Stone Says She Lost Son's Custody Because Of 'Basic Instinct' Role

Ms Stone lost the custody of her son in 2004.

Actor Sharon Stone admitted that the brief nudity scene she had in "Basic Instinct" caused her to lose custody of her child in 2004, in "Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi'' podcast. She claimed that the scene in the 1992 erotic thriller was "weaponised against her" in the battle for Roan's custody, the child she had adopted in 2000 with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein, as per a report in HuffPost.

"I lost custody of my child. The judge asked my child, my tiny little, tiny boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system - this kind of abuse, that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie," she said.

"People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now. You saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me, and I lost custody of my child... I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart," she continued.

The couple had filed for divorce in 2003 and the actor requested full custody of their adopted son but was denied. Ms Stone was granted visitation rights to her son, who is now 22-years-old. According to her, later that year, she was admitted to the hospital with heart issues because of the judge's ruling. "It broke my heart. It literally broke," the actress told the podcast host.

On asking whether her role scared suitors away, Ms Stone commented, "It also ended my dating world. And I also think that men didn't want to date a woman that other men thought of like that. And that's also a failure of the male reality. I can't wade through that."

Ms Stone claimed that other professionals in the industry also despised her for working in films like 'Basic Instinct', which pushed the boundaries. "I got nominated for a Golden Globe for that part, and when I went to the Golden Globes and they called my name, a bunch of people in the room laughed," she said.

"I was so humiliated. And I was like, does anybody have any idea how hard it was to play that part? And kind of try to carry this complex movie that was really breaking all boundaries?" she concluded.