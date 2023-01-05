Actor Edward Norton Learns Pocahontas Is His 12th Great-Grandmother

The historian also told Edward that his ancestors owned slaves

American actor Edward Norton recently learned about his family relations to Pocahontas. During an appearance on the PBS show 'Finding Your Roots', the Fight Club actor discovered that the real-life Pocahontas- the 17th-century daughter of a Native American chief is his great-grandmother.

During the show, Mr Norton said that there was a long-standing rumour and while growing up he heard tales of his family's relation to Native American heroine Pocahontas. After the show, it became a fact. "You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas," the show's host historian Henry Louis Gates Jr told him.

The host and historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. added that the couple got married on April 5, 1614, in Jamestown, Virginia. He also shared that Pocahontas died three years later in Gravesend, England, while Rolfe died around March 1622.

After the revelation, Norton appeared shocked and said, "It just makes you realize what a small ... piece of the whole human story you are."

In a tweet, Mr Gates wrote, "Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes' 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas!"

The weekly show is all about exploring the ancestral history of celebrity guests.

This was not the only revelation, the historian also told the 53-year-old actor that his ancestors owned slaves. The PBS host revealed that Norton's great-grandfather held "seven human beings in bondage" including a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and five girls.

Responding to this, Norton said, "The short answer is these things are uncomfortable. Everybody should be uncomfortable with it."

He added, "It's a judgment on the history of this country and it needs to be contended with. When you read 'Slave, age 8', you just want to die."