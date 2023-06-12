'Accept The Reality': Unacademy CEO Reacts To Sam Altman's 'Hopeless' Remark

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal's recent tweet is going viral

OpenAI founder Sam Altman's recent comment about India's attempt to create an AI tool like ChatGPT sparked a debate across social media platforms. Reacting to this, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal said that India needed to build a better ecosystem if the next OpenAI had to come out of the country.

Mr Munjal further said that we must accept the reality and added that India should not be merely dominating the IT services and Software as a service (SaaS) platforms and aim for higher success.

He wrote on Twitter, "We didn't build a global Social Network or an Operating System or a Browser or Cloud Infra. Yet we are so offended by @sama's statement."

He added, "I would love nothing more than Global Products and Companies being built out of India. But we have to also accept the reality. Founders and Investors in India don't build/invest in things with truly a long-term view. We need to build a better ecosystem for the next OpenAI to come out of India. We shouldn't just be dominating SaaS and IT Services. We should be doing much more."

See the post here:

We didn't build a global Social Network or an Operating System or a Browser or Cloud Infra. Yet we are so offended by @sama's statement.



I would love nothing more than Global Products and Companies being built out of India. But we have to also accept the reality. Founders and… — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) June 10, 2023

The tweet soon went viral and received several comments with many agreeing to Mr Munjal.

"Couldn't agree more @gauravmunjal- we need to move up the tech food chain. SaaS and tools are really right at the bottom," a user commented.

"This! Really appreciate prominent founders not shying away from calling out real issues with our ecosystem in the open," another user wrote.

The third user wrote, "Yes !!! That's the truth - Founders and Investors in India don't build/invest in things with truly a long-term view. No patience and trust to solve the real problem with long term view.. but I am glad things are changing on this perspective and it would be different very soon."

Meanwhile, Mr Altman clarified his response and said it was taken out of context. He emphasised that he was specifically addressing the question of competing with OpenAI with a mere $10 million investment. He maintained that attempting to rival OpenAI under such circumstances would prove challenging.