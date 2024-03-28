''Absolutely World Class'': Bengaluru Airport T2 Earns High Praise From Kevin Pietersen

Notably, he arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday

The Terminal-2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has earned high praise from England's legendary cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen, who called it ''absolutely world class.'' Mr Pietersen also shared a video of the new terminal on his X account and praised the airport's aesthetics and infrastructure. Notably, he arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday as a commentator in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

''Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It's WORLD CLASS. Can be put up against any airport around the world. WOW!!!!!,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It's absolutely WORLD CLASS.

Can be put up against any airport around the world.

WOW!!!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ER14LQ2uU3 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 26, 2024

Bengaluru airport authorities thanked the cricketer for his kind words and wrote, ''Hello@KP24, we're thrilled to receive your outstanding praise. Our priority is always ensuring that all our passengers have the finest travel experience.''

Internet users also loved his response and flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user said, “You're such a genuine person. Different from what I usually see from other English cricketers. You're not biased, you give genuine praises and genuine suggestions aa well.''

Another commented, ''No way Kevin !! No airport in the world comes close to the Bengaluru airport in terms of aesthetics, sheer beauty, space and facilities. It's an airport with a heart…rest are mostly steel and grey.''

The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022. Last year, this airport was named one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and was awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles.

Notably, the T2 of Kempegowda International Airport is the only Indian airport to receive the aforementioned recognition from UNESCO. The terminal is spread over an area of 2,55,661 square metres. It is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden".

It is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.