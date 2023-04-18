''A Windows And Android Guy Now'': Sanjiv Kapoor Reveals He Stopped Using Apple Products In 2020

Mr. Kapoor also shared a throwback photo with a Macintosh

The iPhone versus Android comparison is a never-ending debate on which one is best. On Tuesday, Jet Airways CEO- designate Sanjiv Kapoor dived into the debate and shared that he was once an Apple user but now he is ''solidly a Windows and Android guy.''

Mr. Kapoor also shared a throwback photo with a Macintosh and wrote that he used his first Apple product in 1986, when all the students at his ivy league college, Dartmouth, were issued Apple Macintoshes. However, he gave up Apple products almost three years ago in 2020. He used his last Apple product in 2020 before switching from iTunes to Spotify. He also quoted his “hero” Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

''I used my first Apple product in 1986 when all students at Dartmouth were issued Apple Macintoshes. I used my last Apple product in 2020 when I switched from iTunes to Spotify. Am now solidly a Windows and Android guy. As my hero Steve Jobs once said: "Think Different,'' he wrote.

See the tweet here:

I used my first Apple product in 1986, when all students at Dartmouth were issued Apple Macintoshes.



I used my last Apple product in 2020, when I switched from iTunes to Spotify.



Am now solidly a Windows and Android guy.



As my hero Steve Jobs once said: "Think Different"! pic.twitter.com/dmKXAM9lUD — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) April 18, 2023

However, Kapoor did not reveal the reason behind the switch.

Reacting to the tweet, one user said, ''Which phone do u use now? Am going thru the same crisis whether to shift to Android or not.'' Another said, ''Andriod person but just cannot even think of switching over to Windows from Mac OS. Mac OS is super smooth, bug and lag-free.''

A third asked, ''What made you switch?''

Incidentally, his tweet comes on the same day when Apple opened its first store in India. On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first company-owned store at Mumbai's BKC. Apart from the Mumbai store, Apple will launch another one in New Delhi on April 20.

The stores' launch comes as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India. On Monday, the company said its first two stores in the country mark a major expansion plan for the company.

"This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers," the company said in a statement.