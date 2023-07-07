A US Company Gives Employees 9 Days Of Paid Leave To 'Rest And Recharge'

HackerRank is a US-based software development company.

In the world we live in, many companies glorify hustle culture and the need to be on top of things. However, in the middle of all this, we often forget to take a break and let our body recover from the hectic schedule. Keeping the same in mind, a US-based software development company gave its employees nine days of paid leave to "rest and recharge".

A post about the same was shared by a LinkedIn user Shailendra Pandey. Mr Pandey shared a screenshot of the internal mail sent by the Californian firm announcing a company-wide paid time off during the first week of July.

"We wanted to give you a heads-up that HackerRank will be on a company-wide PTO the first week of July. From July the 1st to the 9th, our team and all of HackerRank will be taking a break to rest and recharge," the internal email stated, as per the screenshot.

Although HackerRank acknowledged that there might be delays, the firm nonetheless decided to go forward with the break because it prioritised the well-being of the employees. This was also to prevent workers from taking work home with them and doing official obligations during the break. The email added, "During this time emails, interviews, and updates on applications will be delayed through our time off. We appreciate your understanding as we prioritise our team's well-being." The firm also stated all communications will be handled after July 10.

Many social media users appreciated the move.

"I completely agree with you! It's great to see companies like HackerRank recognizing the importance of work-life balance and prioritizing the well-being of their employees," said a user.

"Never seen something like this!" remarked a user.

A third person stated, "All companies should do this especially PTO"

"LOVE THIS, this is work life balance," added a user.

"Great Initiative.! Mental health should always be a priority," added another person.