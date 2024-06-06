Rocket relied on two free online typing platforms

A 'Rocket' Blasts: YouTuber Achieves Typing Speed Of Over 300 Words Per Minute

A recent display of exceptional typing prowess has garnered significant attention online. A 17-year-old YouTuber known as MythicalRocket ("Rocket"), achieved an astonishing typing speed of over 300 words per minute.

Rocket, a YouTuber, showcased this remarkable feat in a video utilizing an Apex Pro keyboard. Despite his ongoing high school studies, Rocket's dedication to honing his typing skills has demonstrably yielded world-class results.

The video, uploaded to his YouTube channel (@MyticalRocket) approximately nine months ago, elicited a wave of awe from viewers, as evidenced by the commentary section.

The teenager had earlier posted a video showing him typing 305 words in a minute, claiming it's a world record.

"It's kind of hard for me to remember at this point, but I would say around three years ago was when I started to really get into it," Rocket told PC Mag.

"We never really had a dedicated (typing) class when I went to school.

"Something happened between then and now that caused me to get, like, 140.

"I guess that gap can be attributed to gaming.

"I played a lot of Minecraft, and I talked over chat a lot.

"At some point, I realized that I was kind of fast, and I wanted to become just a little faster.

"It was sort of a challenge for me.

"So I aimed for like 150 WPM, and then once I hit 150, I aimed for 160-all the way up to like 200.

"And then from there, I think I stopped for a while. I was like, 'OK, I hit my goal.'"

He attributes his success to a combination of factors, including frequent participation in gaming experiences that emphasize typing proficiency and a personal commitment to exceeding his own limitations.

Rocket relied on two free online typing platforms to climb from 200 WPM all the way up to 304.76.

"All my practice is on these two websites, Monkeytype and Typeracer," he explains.

"So every day I would load (Monkeytype) up for maybe like 15, 30 minutes, and I just type, go ham, and I'd just keep doing it and then I'd get faster," Rocket says. "I have the 60-second world record right now," he adds. "I also have the 15-second one. I have other ones, too, but people don't really care about those."

He says that more practice can definitely increase his speed. "I definitely think it is possible," says Rocket, on pushing past the 305 WPM barrier. "I definitely know that I am capable of breaking my record."

Meanwhile, the world's fastest typist is taking a hiatus from the speed typing scene as he gets ready to finish high school and start studying software engineering, but he's also interested in graphic design and cybersecurity.

"I might have some things that I want to do this summer, but I'll definitely be more active in typing."