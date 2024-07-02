'A List That Appeals...': Elon Musk Shares Audiobook Recommendations

Mr Musk's post has accumulated more than 25 million views.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a list of his favourite audiobook recommendations for "those who think about Rome every day". Taking to the microblogging site on Monday, Mr Musk said that the books would "take a while to get through but are very much worthwhile". His suggestions included books on war, civilisation and historical figures. His first recommendation is 'The Story of Civilisation' by Will and Ariel Durant. The next two books he suggested are the Penguin edition of 'The Iliad' and 'The Road to Serfdom' by Friedrich Hayek.

"Some audiobook recommendations," wrote Elon Musk on X. His suggestions also included 'American Caesar' by William Manchester, 'Masters of Doom' by David Kushner, 'The Wages of Destruction' by Adam Tooze, 'The Storm of Steel' by Ernst Junger, 'The Guns of August' by Barbara W Tuchman, 'The Gallic Wars' by Julius Caesar, 'Twelve Against the Gods' by William Bolitho Ryall and 'Genghis Khan' by Jack Weatherford.

Take a look below:

Further, in a nod to the internet's fascination with the Roman Empire, Mr Musk quipped, "Admittedly, this is a list that appeals to those who think about Rome every day".

"I hope someone makes an audiobook of The Encyclopedia of Military History by Dupuy and The Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World by Creasy," he concluded.

Since being shared, Mr Musk's post has accumulated more than 25 million views.

Meanwhile, last month, Mr Musk shared podcast recommendations on a stream on X. He said that Dan Carlin's "Hardcore History" podcast is his top recommendation. He also suggested "Explorers Podcast" which focuses on "the lives, explorations and discoveries of history's greatest explorers".

He added that he is also a fan of "The Age of Napolean" podcast which is based on "the life and career of Napoleon Bonaparte as well as the general context of Europe between the early eighteenth and early nineteenth century".

Notably, Mr Musk is today the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $210.7 billion. He derives his wealth primarily from his stake in Tesla, as well as his holdings in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and social media platform 'X'.