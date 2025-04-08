"A Light And A Flashback": US Man Shares Fascinating Insights From His Near-Death Experiences

Death is a profound and mysterious aspect of human life, sparking curiosity and contemplation. The mystery of death and what follows remains a deeply personal and complex question, with various perspectives offering insights but no definitive answers. However, one man's extraordinary experiences have inspired others to rethink their fear of dying. Dannion Brinkley, a US Marine and businessman, claims that he has survived multiple near-death experiences (NDE), including being struck by lightning in 1975 - a feat with less than a one-in-a-million chance of occurrence, New York Post reported.

This event marked the beginning of Mr Brinkley's journey into the unknown, leading him to share his insights on the afterlife and inspiring others to confront their mortality.

"It went into the side of my head above my ear, it went down my spine. It threw me up in the air, I see the ceiling, it slams me back down, a ball of fire comes through the room and blinds me. I am burning. I am on fire. I am paralyzed," the 74-year-old told KLAS.

After being declared dead by doctors, he suddenly awoke in the hospital morgue, claiming his soul had temporarily left his body. In an interview with KLAS, he described the experience of flatlining, which included seeing a light and experiencing a vivid flashback of his entire life - a phenomenon often reported by those who have had near-death experiences. Mr Brinkley spent the next two years recovering and learning to walk again.

Over a decade after his initial near-death experience, he faced mortality once again during open-heart surgery. In his book 'Saved by the Light,' he described being reunited with "angelic instructors" and learning to harness his new psychic and spiritual gifts to help those in need. He had yet another NDE during a brain surgery.

While some have questioned the validity of his experiences, Mr Brinkley's accounts offer a unique perspective on the nature of consciousness and the afterlife.

"There are signs of normal and near-normal brain activity found up to an hour into resuscitation. We were not only able to show the markers of lucid consciousness — we were also able to show that these experiences are unique and universal. They're different from dreams, illusions and delusions,” Dr. Sam Parnia, an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, told The Post.

Having been given multiple chances at life, he is now dedicating his time to inspiring others. At 74, he counsels terminally ill patients and fellow veterans, encouraging them to let go of their fear of death.

"So, when you learn you don't die, when you learn you're a spiritual being, you're not going to go to hell. That's enough to inspire you to change," he said.

