86-Year-Old British Grandfather Breaks World Weightlifting Record

Brian Winslow in his home gym.

At the age of 86, going to the gym and performing consistent workouts for six days a week is undoubtedly challenging, but a British grandfather has defied all expectations and set a new world record in weightlifting.

According to a BBC report, "Brian Winslow lifted 75kg (165lb) with his first attempt in the deadlift at the 2023 British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA) championships on March 18. The lift was a UK record for someone of Mr. Winslow's age and weight. Mr. Winslow, from Derbyshire, then bettered it with a lift of 77.5kg (171lb) with his very next effort."

The former art teacher first became interested in weightlifting while working as a beach attendant in Paignton, south Devon, in the 1950s.

Brian Winslow has been bodybuilding for more than 60 years and still trains six days a week in his home gym. He has converted the downstairs of his home in New Mills, Derbyshire, into a fully equipped gym, as reported by Wales Online.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have broken the record. It's always great to break a record or two. I was exhausted straight afterward but was fine after a cup of tea and a good meal. I'm only disappointed I couldn't get the third lift. It wasn't too heavy for me; I just got the technique wrong because I was thinking too much about what I was doing. I've lifted 80kg before at home, and nine years ago I lifted 150kg in the gym," Brian Winslow said.

According to the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA), Brian currently owns the British and World Records in the 60 kg class for male contestants between the ages of 85 and 89.