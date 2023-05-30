73 Years After Death, US Soldier's Remains Returned To Georgia

The burial service took place at the Andersonville National Cemetery

The remains of US Army Cpl. Luther Herschel Story killed in the Korean War will be laid to rest in Georgia, 73 years after his death. Army Cpl Luther Herschel Story was 18 years old when he was presumed to have been killed in a battle on September 1, 1950. He stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat.

He posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the US military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April, NBC reported.

Story received a military burial on Monday near his hometown, of Americus, Georgia. He has been recognised for his heroism during the Korean War, BBC reported.

According to the National Medal of Honor Museum, Story was firing every weapon available to protect his comrades, despite being wounded himself, so his team could advance to the next position and escape further fire.

"Story distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action," the National Medal of Honor Museum said. "Story's extraordinary heroism, aggressive leadership, and supreme devotion to duty reflect the highest credit upon himself and were in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the military service."

The award, the country's highest military honour, was presented to his father in 1951.

His model is now displayed alongside his portrait at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Georgia.

