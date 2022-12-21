5 Points On Japan's Military Build-up And How It Will Strengthen The Country

The counter strike capabilities will allow Tokyo to hit ships and strike targets 1,000 km away with land or sea-launched missiles, according to news agency Reuters. This means the country will increase the range of its missiles that can currently fly a few hundred kilometres at most.

Tokyo will spend about $37 billion on boosting counterattack capabilities, such as by extending the range of its ground-launched Type 12 anti-ship missiles by 2027. It also plans to develop other missiles, including hypersonic weapons.

The new strategy will also include buying ship-launched, US-made Tomahawk missiles. According to Yomiuri newspaper, the country wants as many as 500 of the cruise missiles, which can fly 1,250km. Japan will also double its defence budget to about two per cent of its GDP.

Of the total outlay, $7 billion will go towards strengthening cyber warfare operations and another $7 billion towards developing space capabilities, said the Reuters report. Another $6 billion will go to developing next-generation fighter jets with Britain and Italy.