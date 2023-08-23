5 Points On Heath Streak: All-Time Leading Wicket Taker For Zimbabwe

In 1993, Streak marked his arrival in the world of cricket with a stellar performance against Pakistan. He established himself as a player to watch out for, picking up 8 wickets in only his second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Born in Bulawayo, the cricket legend was recognized as one of the premier bowlers on the global stage during the zenith of his sporting excellence. He holds the record for the highest number of wickets taken by any Zimbabwean player in Test and ODI cricket history. He captained Zimbabwe in 2000, at a time when a number of players withdrew from the national side as relations between the board and the team hit a rough patch.

In his decorated career, Streak played 65 matches and picked up 216 wickets with an economy of 2.69. In the ODI format, Streak featured in 189 matches, scalping 239 wickets at an economy of 4.51. His best bowling figures were 5-32.

With the bat, Streak amassed 1,990 runs in the red-ball format, at an average of 22.4. He featured in 65 Tests for his country. In ODIs, Streak aggregated 2,934 runs at a strike rate of 73.4 and an average of 28.3.