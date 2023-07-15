424,000-Acre Ranch Is Up For Sale In US For This Whopping Amount

Brewster Ranches is the largest property for sale in Texas, listed at $268 million.

Normally in the property market, we get to see the auction or sale of small amounts of land, but recently in the US, a huge ranch was put up for sale. According to Bloomberg, Brewster Ranches, a 424,000-acre ranch near Big Bend National Park and Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in western Texas, is currently the most expensive and largest property for sale in Texas, listed at $268 million.

Brewster Ranches is home to mountain summits, natural water features, and a variety of wildlife and animals.

The news portal further mentioned that the ranch first appeared on the Texas market in 2020 with a $320 million asking price, though the massive property took a 26% cut to get to its current listing price.

Brewster Ranch can be bought as one, or can be sold as seven different, smaller ranches-five of which are for hunting and cattle and two of which are mountain ranches-ranging in price from $10.2 million to $72 million and in acreage from 17,542 acres to 120,444 acres.

The ranch is listed by Real estate agency King Land and Water, which describes the property as "hard to get your head around being half the size of Rhode Island with over 424,000 acres in a single ownership just north of Big Bend National Park and Black Gap Wildlife Management Area."

"This ranch is as diverse as it comes, with many headquarters and ranching operations scattered over a 662-square-mile landscape. Currently, the ranch has grazing and hunting lessees that take care of the rangeland and the wildlife while maintaining waters, fences, improvements, and roads."

"Airstrips, headquarters, roads, waters, pens, and fences create a complex of working lands. Parts of the ranch are convenient to area amenities like the Gage Hotel in Marathon, Alpine, or Big Bend National Park while others are as remote and private as you can find in Texas."