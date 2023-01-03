4 Injured As Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off Cliff In US

Two adults and two children were trapped in the vehicle for an hour.

A Tesla car with four passengers went off the road and plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil's Slide in California, according to FoxNews. As it descended the cliff, the vehicle flipped multiple times before landing on its wheels.

Four people, two adults and two minors, were safely rescued. The two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the two children were unharmed, the news outlet reported, quoting the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

This afternoon, deputies responded to a solo vehicle over the side of Hwy 1 south of the Tom Lantos tunnel. Two adults suffered non-life threatening injuries and two children were unharmed. Tremendous collaborative effort btwn SMSO, @CHP_GoldenGate and @calfireSCUpic.twitter.com/sVyKp6LSrc — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 3, 2023

According to the official website of San Mateo City in California, Devil's Slide Trail is a 1.3-mile multi-use trail that was converted from a former stretch of Highway 1 and provides access to the rocky heights of Devil's Slide above the Pacific Ocean for hikers, runners, bicyclists, and equestrians.

Several cars, equipment, and helicopters were called to help evacuate the victims from the car.

"We immediately put a plan in place to lower rescuers to the vehicle to get eyes on them and assess what we had," a California Fire official said at the scene.

"As we were doing that, we were able to notice movement in the front seat through the windscreen with binoculars. So we knew that we had at least one person who was alive."

According to Metro News, Highway 1 is a popular attraction for drivers from around the world as it runs almost the entire length of California's scenic Pacific coastline. A number of Tesla-related incidents have made headlines in recent weeks, including one with a driver in Germany who allegedly set his vehicle on autopilot for 15 minutes while he dozed off behind the wheel.