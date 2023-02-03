30-Year-Old Bobi Breaks Guinness World Record For Oldest Dog Ever

Bobi will celebrate its 31st birthday in May this year.

Two weeks after declaring Ohio-based Chihuahua Spike as the "oldest dog living" in the world, Guinness World Records learned about an older canine in Portugal that surpassed Spike's age. Bobi, a 30-year-old canine, has now been certified as the "oldest dog living" as well as the "oldest dog ever".

According to GWR, as of February 1, 2023, Bobi is 30 years 266 days old. It is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with a life expectancy of 12-14 years. The furry animal lives in Portugal with the Costa family.

The Australian cattle-dog Bluey (1910-1939), who lived to be 29 years, 5 months old, held the previous record for the oldest dog ever. This Portuguese dog has now surpassed that mark by almost a century.

Bobi's birth date has been verified by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria where he was registered in 1992. SIAC, a pet registry sanctioned by the Portuguese government has also confirmed its age.

Bobi's owner, 38-year-old Leonel Costa, was aged eight when the dog was born. He told GWR that the dog is "one of a kind" and that it likes to eat and play with the family's four cats. Talking about Bobi's longevity, Mr Costa said, "If Bobi spoke, only he could explain this." He added that the biggest factor is that the dog lives far away from the cities, in a calm and peaceful environment. Interestingly, Bobi has never been chained up nor attached to a leash. GWR added that the canine roamed freely in the farmland surrounding the Costa family house.

The dog is "very sociable," as per its owner. However, due to old age, he mostly "spends his time hanging out in the backyard" with the cats. Additionally, Bobi's eyesight is troubling him as it often bumps into objects while walking. Age also causes Bobi to sleep more than usual and he enjoys lying in bed after meals.

Mr Costa also stated that Bobi always ate human food and it has also contributed to his long life. "Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn't hesitate and chooses our food," he stated. He also said that the canine also drinks "a lot of water- about one litre per day."

In terms of health, Bobi has lived a relatively trouble-free life, but in 2018 he gave Mr Costa "one big scare" when he was taken to the hospital after suddenly collapsing from breathing problems. Fortunately, Bobi was able to survive.

"We have regular (vet) appointments with him and the exams have always shown that he is doing well for his advanced age," Mr Costa told GWR.

Bobi will celebrate its 31st birthday in May this year.