2024 Mercedes E-Class Will Have TikTok Built In, And A Superscreen

TikTok announced partnership with Mercedes on its website.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the interior of the 2024 E-class, which will be packed with high-tech features, including a superscreen, improved voice recognition and integrated TikTok and Zoom. According to CNN, posting your dance moves using both hands will be possible only when the car is parked. The integration of Zoom has been done keeping in mind the requirement of the owners to participate in important business-related video meetings without having to open a laptop. There will also be a selfie camera facing the driver and other occupants of the car, allowing them to take their photos.

Reactions on social media were mixed. While some Twitter users called it a bad move, others welcomed the partnership.

"Mercedes and TikTok, together. Must be a dream come true," tweeted one user. "NHTSA: Don't text and drive. Tech cos: Let's put addictive streaming video directly into the dashboard," commented another.

TikTok published a release on its partnership with the luxury carmaker announced at the 'Strategy Update: Mercedes-Benz Operating System' event on Wednesday.

"From passing time waiting while stationary in your vehicle to simply enjoying a moment to yourself while your car is at rest before heading in to your destination, TikTok will be your new favorite activity when parked, delivering you a stream of videos tailored just for you," the company said in the release.

Mercedes, meanwhile, said the use of all entertainment apps will be restricted when the vehicle will be in motion.

Talking about the other details of next year's E-class, The Verge said it will come with a 17-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system with sound transducers in the front seats, and will feature Dolby Atmos technology.

The in-car entertainment will also support spatial audio through Apple Music.

CNN reported that the new car will be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will allow it to "learn" the driver's preferences for things like climate control, interior lighting colours and sunshade deployment according to the weather.