16-Year-Old Teen Killed By Shark While Fishing Alone In Jamaica

A 16-year-old boy was viciously attacked by a shark while swimming alone off the coast of Jamaica, an exceptionally rare incident for the Caribbean island, authorities reported. Divers discovered Jahmari Reid's decapitated body on Tuesday morning, a day after he disappeared during a solo spearfishing trip near Montego Bay, a popular tourist destination, the New York Post reported.

Witnesses told the Jamaica Observer that the teen's left arm was also missing, and his body was severely mutilated.

"I can't believe that he went to sea by himself yesterday, and this was the outcome. It's so sad. I feel awful," Jahmari's grieving father, Michael Reid, told the local news outlet.

A tiger shark was seen swimming in the area where Jahmari's severed arm was found, leading rescue teams to suspect it was responsible for the attack.

Divers and fishermen attempted to shoot the "big shark" but missed, according to a witness. The crews hoped to retrieve Jahmari's missing head from the shark's stomach before it was too late.

Police reported that the high school student was spearfishing alone early Monday when the tragedy occurred.

Jahmari was passionate about spearfishing, despite his father's repeated warnings against the dangerous activity.

"It is something we argue about, we fight about. He's not doing it for any good reason or necessity. It is what it is, still. Can you believe it?" Michael Reid said.

Experts suspect the shark might have been following a cruise ship when it came upon the teen.

"What we have to do is make certain when the ships come to be careful of the diving. The shark eats off the man's head, and eats off one of his hands. It's crazy, man," Falmouth Fisherfolks Benevolent Society president Fritz Christie said.

Shark attacks in Jamaica are extremely rare, according to the New York Post.

