A once-common ailment from the 15th century, scurvy, is making an unexpected comeback in the 21st century. Historically associated with pirates and sailors who endured long voyages without fresh produce, scurvy is now resurfacing due to a variety of factors, the Metro reported.

Caused by a vitamin C deficiency, scurvy has seen a significant increase in cases since 2007. Symptoms include joint pain, bleeding gums, and extreme fatigue. While easily treatable with vitamin supplements or citrus fruits, its resurgence has puzzled medical professionals.

Recent reports from Western Australia and Canada have highlighted the ongoing prevalence of scurvy. Two patients, a middle-aged man and a 65-year-old woman, have recently received treatment for this condition.

Several factors may contribute to the rise of scurvy in modern times. Poor diet, including a lack of vitamin C-rich foods, is a primary culprit. The rising cost of living may force individuals to choose cheaper, less nutritious options. Additionally, weight loss medications can lead to nutrient deficiencies, as demonstrated by a case in Denmark.

The prevalence of "beige diets," characterized by a limited variety of processed foods, has also been implicated in the increase of scurvy.

Studies have shown a significant rise in hospital admissions related to scurvy and other nutritional deficiencies in recent years. In 2016 the Health and Social Care Information Centre said that between 2009 and 2014, admissions related to scurvy had increased by 27%, while NHS data shows that hospital admissions for scurvy rose from 82 to 167 between 2010 and 2018, the Metro reported.

The NHS report stated that only 12 hospital admissions for scurvy for 2018/2019, there have been 5,108 admissions for deficiencies of other nutritional elements.

Fortunately, scurvy is preventable and treatable by ensuring adequate vitamin C intake through dietary choices or supplements.