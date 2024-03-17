103-Year-Old UK Woman Celebrates Her Birthday In Care Home With Rave-Themed Party

This energetic celebration brought together the residents and her two sons

In a truly groovy twist, a care home resident recently celebrated her 103rd birthday with a full-blown rave! The party transformed a day room into a club atmosphere, complete with neon lights and glow sticks. This energetic celebration brought together the residents and her two sons, Robert and John, for an unforgettable birthday bash.

Vera Sak, a great-great-grandmother, marked the celebratory occasion at the Chestnuts Residential Home in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, in the U.K. on March 1, reported People.

Speaking about the heartfelt gesture for his mother that was made possible by the care home, John told SWNS, "They've gone above the call of duty, I think the staff here are so wonderful."

"Rather than just leave the residents to their own devices, there's always something going on here," he continued. "It's a two-way thing - some residents can't respond as well as others, but this room today is full of joy."

John added, "If there's ever a special occasion, they do push the boat out."

Care home manager Emma Phillips said, "We always plan special events for our residents' birthday."

"The team [has] worked incredibly hard on this party, but it's not every day that someone turns 103," she further explained.

Tracy Atkins, the chief operating officer of the group told SWNS, "All of our care homes promote the uniqueness and individuality of their residents."

"Our staff do an incredible job of bringing joy and entertainment to the residents every day, but this is something special," she continued, adding, "I am so impressed by the dedication and hard work of our staff to plan and hold such an amazing event to celebrate Vera's birthday."