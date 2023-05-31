1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left In Hot Car For 9 Hours In US

The toddler was rushed inside the hospital, but couldn't be revived

A 1-year-old died last week after being left inside a car for nine hours while the child's foster mother went in to work a shift at a local Washington hospital, CNN reported.

According to reports, the mother reached Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington at 8 am for work on Wednesday and forgot about the toddler inside the car. The mother discovered the child in the car after her shift at 5 pm.

The toddler was rushed inside the hospital, but couldn't be revived, according to Puyallup Police Department public information officer Don Bourbon.

The police said that the temperature in Puyallup, located southeast of Tacoma, was between 70 and 75 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car, when the child was found, was around 110 degrees.

According to People, the foster mother is a social worker at a hospital.

"A tragic incident took place at the Good Samaritan campus Wednesday involving an employee and their child," the hospital said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This incident also impacted a number of our other team members. MultiCare has offered a number of paths for support for our employees. We extend our condolences to everyone involved."

Police said that the foster mother and family are cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed.